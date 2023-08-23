Chhattisgarh CM taunts government after ED raids at advisor’s residence

12:56 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel on Wednesday took a dig at the central government over Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residences of his political advisor and Officers on Special Duty (OSD).

Taking to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, CM Baghel wrote, “Respected Prime Minister and Mr Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor and close friends including my OSD”.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had wished CM Baghel on his birthday. Taking to ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “Birthday greetings to Chhattisgarh CM Shri @bhupeshbaghel Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life”.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday had carried out searches at the residences of the Chhattisgarh CM’s political advisor Vinod Verma and OSD’s Manish Banchhor and Ashish Verma in connection with the alleged liquor scam. Searches were also conducted by the agency at the premises of a businessman in Durg.

ED investigation earlier claimed that in the years — 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the illegal sale of liquor was almost 30-40 per cent of the total sale of liquor in the State. This allegedly generated Rs 1,200-1,500-crore illegal profits. The ED investigation is underway.