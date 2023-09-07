Chhattisgarh: Congress to hold meet on poll candidates tomorrow

Earlier, on Thursday, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Raipur to attend the 'Bharosa Ke Sammelan' event in the state's Rajnandgaon city

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a meeting at the state capital, Raipur, adding that the discussions will centre on the party’s list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Asked when the party is likely to release its list of candidates, the CM said, “The decision on the same rests with the state election committee.” On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on September 14, the chief minister said, “Has he given anything to the state? During his previous visit, he was expected to make some announcements for the state but did not. He only lied to the voters and left.

Now, he will be visiting Raigarh on September 14.” Alleging that the BJP looted the state for 15 years, the CM said, “They have been exposed. Our government worked for the poor, farmers, labourers, women and youth.” With just two and half months to go for the polls, Congress has stepped up its electoral preparedness in the state.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister TP Singh Deo on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit the poll-bound state in a few days.

During his recent visit to the state on September 2, Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress government at a public rally, saying that the BJP will save the people from the “corrupt” Bhupesh Baghel government.

The BJP, in its ‘Aarop Patra’ against the Chhattisgarh government released by Shah, accused it of encouraging Naxalism in the state and getting party workers killed.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

