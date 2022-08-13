Chidvilas Sai in joint lead in Brilliant Trophy chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: Chdvilas Sai defeated Nidhish Shyamal to be in joint lead with two points from as many rounds in the open category of the 195th Brilliant Trophy chess tournament in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the junior category, ModipalliDeekshitha, Aryan Rudrapati, Tanav Reddy, Sanikommu Jaideep Reddy, G Prajwal, Sablye Ganesh, Vedic Tolwala, Sai Vedansh and P Lasya are in lead with 2 points out of 2 rounds.

Important results:

Juniors: Modipalli Deekshitha (2) bt K Kushyanth kumar (1); Jatin Sai Vuppala (1) lost to Aryan Rudrapati (2); Aarush Bathula (1) lost to Tanav Reddy (2); Jagadeesh (1) lost to Sanikomu Jaideep Reddy (2); G Prajwal (2) bt Nilayreddy Thalamarla (1);

Open category: Pavan Karthikeyavarma (1.5) drew with Shivakumar L.V (1.5); Chidvilas Sai (2) bt Nidhish Shyamal (1); Shivamshika G (2) bt P Satyanarayana (1); Dhruva Thota (2) bt Nigama Sree (1); Gade Vishal (1) lost to Vignesh Advaith Vemula (2).