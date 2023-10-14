| Child Among 7 Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Blast In Noida

Seven people, including a child, were hospitalised with burn injuries after a small cooking gas cylinder exploded inside a house here.

Noida: Seven people, including a child, were hospitalised with burn injuries after a small cooking gas cylinder exploded inside a house here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Salarpur village under Sector-39 police station limits, they said.

“While making samosas, a small gas cylinder burst, due to which Gudiya (32), Maya (25), Malti (50), Vijay (32), Randhir (24), Saroj (22 years) and an 11-year-old boy present in the house got burnt,” a police spokesperson said.

“Upon being alerted, police and fire department personnel reached the spot. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida–1) Rajneesh Verma and Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Choubey also reached the site. The injured were taken to a local hospital and from there referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment,” the official said.

All seven injured are under treatment and they are out of danger, police added.

