Child marriage: Parents of minor girl, others booked in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Warangal Rural: Wardhannapet police registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and two other sections of IPC against the parents of a minor girl and others who were involved in performing child marriage at Talla Kunta Thanda village under Wardhannapet municipality on Thursday.

The case was registered after Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Wardhannept ICDS office, Vanga Padma, lodged a complaint. In her complaint, she said that she along with other officials went to Talla Kunta Thanda on receiving information about a child marriage to persuade the parents against performing the marriage.

“But the locals prevented us from meeting the parents and entered into a verbal duel prompting us to return. Subsequently, we collected the information about the age of the girl through the school certificate and a wedding card. The age of the girl is just 12 years,” she said. Padma urged the police to take action against those who supported and helped the parents perform child marriage.

Responding to the complaint, Sub-Inspector K Vamshikrishana registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and section 186 and 188 of the IPC (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the parents and others, said District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), G Mahender Reddy.

