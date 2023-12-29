Telangana: Nine get lifer in Sangareddy for murder over child marriage whistleblowing

Sangareddy: Nine members of a family including three children were sentenced for life for killing a woman holding her responsible for stopping of a minor girl’s wedding by the police and child welfare department. The family members beat Vadla Narsamma (42) to death accusing her of tipping off the officials about the child marriage in Kashipur village under Chiragpally Police station limits in Sangareddy district in 2016.

According to Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh, the family lynched the woman on April 25, 2016, accusing her of complaining to the child welfare department about the child marriage of their daughter. The convicted were were Vadla Veeranna (42), Vadla Prabhu (40), Vadla Prasanth (19), Vadla Venkat (19), Vadla Santosh (19), Vadla Rekha (28), Vadla Prabhavathi (40), Vadla Eshwaramma (42), and Vadla Srikanth (19). The family had fixed one of the minor girl’s marriages with a man.

Meanwhile, the Police and child welfare department officials had stopped the marriage on April 25. Accusing the deceased Vadla Narsamma (42), a widow, of spoiling the marriage by informing the Police and child welfare department officials, the nine convicted had beaten her black and blue with sticks. She had succumbed to her injuries on the same day. The incident had created a sensation in the district.

Then Chiragpally SI Ch Rajashekhar has registered a case following a complaint from the deceased’s son Vadla Pandappa. The first additional and district magistrate Gannarapu Sudharshan gave his verdict on the case on Friday. Apart from the lifetime conviction, the Judge has also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on them. In his judgment, the Judge said that the convicts need to serve another year in jail if they failed to pay the fine. The Sangareddy SP has appreciated investigation officers Rajshekhar, Lakshminarayana, Nagaraju, Naresh and court duty constables. He has also appreciated Public Prosecutor J Srinvas Reddy.