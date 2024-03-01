Complaints over poor quality eggs, rations to children, women

As per the new zonal system introduced in May, owners of poultry farms can drop tenders to supply eggs if they have the production capacity of 40 percent out of the requirement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 06:59 PM

Mancherial: Even as a new zonal system was introduced to curb irregularities in supplying nutritional supplements, officials of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) are drawing flak for providing low weight eggs than that of the prescribed standard weight and rations to children aged between 7 months and 6 years, lactating mothers and pregnant women.

The district has 969 Anganwadi centres under four projects – Mancherial, Bellampalli, Chennur and Luxettipet, covering 24,288 children aged between 7 months and 3 years, 24,288 children from 3 to 6 years, 4,027 pregnant women and 3,892 new mothers.

Also Read Three Anganwadi supervisors suspended in Mancherial

As per the new zonal system introduced in May, owners of poultry farms can drop tenders to supply eggs if they have the production capacity of 40 percent out of the requirement. They are allowed to procure the remaining 60 percent of eggs from outside.

They should provide eggs weighing anywhere between 45 grams and 52 grams. “However, the successful bidders are depending on the project-level contractors.

Consequently, the contractors are flouting norms in supplying eggs to Anganwadi centres due to lack of monitoring and supervision by officials.

The bidders, contractors and officials are sharing profits earned through the wrongdoing. Beneficiaries cannot distinguish the weight of the eggs,” a woman from Chennur said.

Collector Badavath Santosh, who recently inspected an Anganwadi centre in Jaipur mandal, detected eggs weighing lighter than standard weight.

As per his instructions, District Welfare Officer (DWO) K Chinnaiah issued a memo asking why action should not be initiated against contractor Rajitha and proprietor of the poultry farm.

Meanwhile, contractors are supplying sub-standard pigeon pea or toor dal to Anganwadi centres. The grains are infested by insects, causing inconvenience to operators of the centres and beneficiaries.

A total of 130 grams of dal, 150 grams of rice, 200 ml milk and 16 grams of cooking oil is provided to pregnant and lactating women a day.

DWO Chinnaiah said efforts were being made to ensure quality eggs and rations at the centres. He said that Child Development Project Officers and Supervisors were instructed to monitor the centres at regular intervals.

He cautioned that stringent action would be initiated against those who indulge in irregularities in supplying eggs and rations to beneficiaries.