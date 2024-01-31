Child’s death: ABVP demands action against school management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 08:46 PM

ABVP activists are staging a protest at Master Minds School in Medak on Wednesday.

Medak: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest at Master Minds School, whose school bus ran over a 6-year-old girl Anushri on Tuesday.

The outfit demanded action against the school management for hiring the bus driver and alleged that the school management was not following several norms such as fire safety guidelines. They asked the District Educational Officer to order closure of the school. The school was closed on Wednesday following the death of the Class One student.

