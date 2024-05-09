Nagarkurnool: BRS looks to retain seat, Congress to wrest it back

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 May 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency is witnessing a key battle. Congress has won majority of the times from the constituency but Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) broke the Congress fortress last time and hoisted its flag.

The BJP which has not won from the constituency so far is keen to secure the seat. Though Congress candidate Mallu Ravi won twice from the constituency in the past, he lost to BRS candidate P Ramulu in the last elections. However, banking on the Congress party’s performance in the Assembly elections, he is confident of winning the seat this time.

Mallu Ravi has even resigned as the Telangana Government’s Special Representative at New Delhi to contest from the constituency.

The BRS this time has fielded former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar from the constituency.

Exposing the Congress government’s failures, especially Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s promises to implement Rythu Bharosa and farm loan waiver, the BRS candidate is campaigning hard in the constituency. Another positive factor for the BRS is that it has won the Alampur and Jogulamba Gadwal Assembly seats and secured second position in the four seats, save for Kalwakurthy.

The party has a strong hold in the seven Assembly segments in the constituency. In the meanwhile, the BJP is trying to hoist its flag for the first time in the constituency. After shifting loyalties from BRS, P Ramulu joined the BJP and the saffron party fielded his son P Bharath Prasad as its candidate.

In Nagarkurnool constituency, the SC population is high and the BJP is pinning its hopes on the SC categorisation assurance made to the people.

This apart, it is also confident that youth would support the party, following considerable improvement in cadre strength at the village level.