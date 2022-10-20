Chilkur Balaji priest calls on Swaroopanandendra Swamy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:22 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

On the occasion, the priests presented Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha swamy prasadam and Chilkur Balaji Venkateswara Swamy Prasadam with Garlands and Sesha Vastrams to the seers.

Hyderabad: The head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, C S Rangarajan and representative from Ahobila Mutt, P Srinivasachary met Visakha Sarada Peetham seers Swamy Swaroopanandendra and Swamy Swatmanandendra, who are presently in Hyderabad, a press release issued here on Thursday said.

Later, the seers from Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham held discussions with the temple priests over a range of issues including the successful culmination of deity rights issue in Gyanvapi issue. During the course of the meeting, the recent Ahobilam Temple Judgement by the AP High Court was also discussed.

“The Ahobila Mutt representatives were very grateful for the proactive role of the Vishaka Sarada Peetham in Temples Protection issues and requested seers to advice the Endowments Minister and other senior officials from Government of Andhra Pradesh to refrain from extending the litigation to the Supreme Court and frame a policy of Autonomy to Temples run by ancient Mutts, the press release said.

Swamy Swaroopanandendra was very receptive to the suggestions and assured his support, head priest of Chiklur Balaji temple, said.