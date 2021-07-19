Chilkur Balaji Temple gifts cow to farmer

In the last couple of years, moved by the plight of farmers whose cattle died of accident, the Chief Priest of Temple, C S Rangarajan with the help of Goseva enthusiast Pavan Kumar, helped several farmers

Hyderabad: Continuing its tradition of helping farmers in distress, the Chilkur Balaji temple has gifted a cow to a farmer Anjaiah, hailing from Pedda Mangalaram village, Moinabad, Rangareddy district after he lost two buffaloes due to electrocution.

In the last couple of years, moved by the plight of farmers whose cattle died of electrocution, lightning or by any other accident, the Chief Priest of Chilkur Temple, C S Rangarajan with the help of Goseva enthusiast Pavan Kumar, helped several farmers across the State.

Recently, the Chilkur Balaji temple gave a cow to a farmer from Siddipet who lost his cattle in electrocution. A few farmers from the neighbouring villages also received bulls. The Chief Priest has also urged public to contribute so that such farmers who are in distress can be helped.

Farmers consider a cow, bull or buffalo as family members and the death of cattle pushes them into financial problems, Rangarajan said. The senior priest from the temple has urged people to participate in ‘Gift a Cattle’ campaign to support farmers.

