Chima’s brilliance floors Hyderabad FC, Home side suffers 0-5 loss against JFC

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 11:25 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Daniel Chima Chukwu scored a hat-trick as Jamshedpur FC defeated Hyderabad FC 5-0 in the Indian Super League clash at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Jamshedpur’s head coach Scott Cooper complained about his players’ desire to win games in the previous game against Bengaluru FC, and his team reacted by scoring five goals in the clash against the Nizams.

The visitors played with high intensity and pressed high-up the pitch right from the start and scored in the second minute when forward Chima headed from the centre of the box.

JFC doubled their lead in the 20th minute with a stupendous bicycle kick goal from forward Chima that set the tone for The Red Miners. The stunner certainly reminded Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick while playing for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League clash in the 2017-18 season.

Veteran goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani returned to the Hyderabad starting line-up after his long injury layoff, who took a knock at his face in HFC’s first game of the season against East Bengal. But with the two goals conceded in the first half, the 34-year-old had an upsetting return to the pitch. The first half concluded with Jamshedpur taking a commanding 2-0 lead, leaving the home fans disappointed.

The second half unfolded with the hosts displaying a renewed sense of urgency but always lacked end product. Moreover, to add salt to injury, Cooper’s side scored two quick goals – from Seiminlen Doungel and Jonathan Moya’s own goal in the 70th and 74th minutes that took the lead to 4-0 for Jamshedpur.

The helpless home team was perplexed, but Jamshedpur kept going and Chima scored his third of the night and his team’s fifth goal from a simple tap in inside the six-yard box in the 79th minute.

With the victory, Cooper’s side jumped one place to 10th position while Hyderabad ended the year with a disheartening loss and a winless record.