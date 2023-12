China Earthquake: 6.2 Magnitude Recorded, 111 People Dead, 200 Injured | China News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:04 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck northwest China, causing significant damage and loss of life. The earthquake, which occurred in the remote and mountainous area of Gansu province, has left at least 111 people dead and more than 200 injured, according to state media reports.

