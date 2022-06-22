Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul become parents to twins

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:40 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor-director Rahul Ravindran welcomed twins on Tuesday. The couple announced the big news on social media by sharing an adorable post.

The twins, a girl and a boy, have been named Driptah and Sharvas. Sharing pictures of the babies, the couple in separate tweets wrote, “Driptah and Sharvas, the new and forever centre of our universe.”

The news surprised fans because the couple had not announced the pregnancy in public. Chinmayi later shared a note on Instagram in which she stated that she was protecting her privacy and only her innermost circles knew.

“I’m absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant…And if you need to know I actually *sang* a bhajan during the caesarean as our twins entered the world…,” she said, adding that the couple will not be posting pictures of the twins for a long time.

“Watching my wife handle the last 10 months of pregnancy like a rockstar and watching our babies being delivered has been the most incredibly powerful and profound experience of my life. Something changed within. I hope it makes me kinder and better. The strength women have,” Rahul wrote on twitter.

