Chiranjeevi shares how he spent his 67th birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema’s beloved superstar Chiranjeevi turned 67 on Monday. The Telugu star’s birthday was celebrated with fans erecting banners and trending his name on social media platforms.

However, the actor chose to stay away from the hustle-bustle of the city and camped away at an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Hyderabad with his family members.

The actor-politician who is next to be seen in ‘Godfather’ took to Twitter to share how he spent his special day. Sharing pictures from his outing, he wrote, “This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together! #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime.”

The first picture shows the veteran actor along with his wife, Surekha where they both pose to the camera wearing shades. In what looked like a complete family picture, one can spot the actor’s son Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and his nephews Varun Tej and Sai Tej. He also uploaded a picture with his granddaughters.

As soon as the actor shared the pictures, netizens started to spot other celebrities from his family. Mohan Raja tweeted the teaser of the star’s eagerly awaited action entertainer, ‘Godfather’ on his birthday to wish him.

This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together! #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime pic.twitter.com/cXvDhyZlEk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2022