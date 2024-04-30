UPSC 3rd ranker Ananya Reddy reports social media impersonation

In her complaint to the cops lodged on April 27, Ananya Reddy further alleged that a few channels were also offering mentorship programs in her name and even collecting money.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 10:20 PM

Ananya Reddy

Hyderabad: UPSC Civil Services All India 3rd ranker from Telangana – Ananya Reddy has lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad cybercrime police station, alleging that numerous social media accounts on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram have been created to impersonate her.

In her complaint to the cops lodged on April 27, Ananya Reddy further alleged that a few channels were also offering mentorship programs in her name and even collecting money.

Also Read Telangana’s Ananya Reddy bags 3rd rank in UPSC exam

It may harm the financial interests of innocent aspirants, she told the police. The cybercrime police are investigating.