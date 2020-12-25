Christmas celebrated with religious fervor in Adilabad

Similar celebrations were witnessed in Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

Adilabad: Christmas was celebrated with religious fervor and much pomp across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday.

Dressed in the finest clothes, followers of Christianity faith made a beeline to Holy Cross in Adilabad district centre, and churches situated in mandal centres and rural parts from early morning. They participated in special prayers and celebrations. Pastors read out the message and told the people to emulate the teachings of Christ such as love, compassion, peace, tolerance, harmony and equality.

In Mancherial, MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao joined the people by visiting Church of South India and other holy places across the Assembly constituency. He also cut a cake to mark the occasion. He conveyed his greetings to all the people and advised the people to follow teachings of Christ. He hailed the Lord for his matchless sacrifice for offering peace and compassion to the world.

Similar celebrations were witnessed in Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Followers of Christ thronged churches as part of celebrations. They participated in mass reading of the Bible and cut cakes. They distributed gifts to the poor and fed the financially weak communities in connection with the festival.

