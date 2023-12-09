Churn 2023, a vibrant celebration of sustainability held in Hyderabad

The two-day event is a delightful experience for enthusiasts of sustainable living and unique handcrafted products.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: In a vibrant showcase of creativity and eco-conscious living, Churn 2023 at Kamala CCT Spaces in Banjara Hills, brings together a diverse array of local entrepreneurs committed to transforming waste into wonders. The two-day event is a delightful experience for enthusiasts of sustainable living and unique handcrafted products.

From handy pouches and bags to handcrafted embroidery wares and jewellery, the exhibition offers a plethora of budget-friendly and upcycled products.

Yodee Deedithe Foundation, for instance, empowers women in Telangana villages by providing training in crafting embroidered handmade borders and homeware from upcycled fabric waste.

While ‘Sokeri’ introduces gluten-free, grain-free, and refined sugar-free desserts, ‘Use Me Works’ and ‘Scrapshala’ creates functional and innovative products from post-production fabric waste. ‘Vistaraku’ takes a green initiative with sustainable, hygienic, and home-compostable leaf tableware, promoting well-being alongside environmental conservation.

Around 20 brands are participating in the event, creating functional items from recycled materials. Other eco-friendly brands showcased include Kala Vithii, EcoKaari, The Bindi Project, Needle, Ushas Ethos, All That Grass, Sunny Love, Lil Looms, Commnsens, and From Vedas, among others.

Commenced on Saturday, the two-day exhibition, which is a celebration of sustainable choices, and artistic innovation, aimed at fostering a more environmentally conscious planet, is open to everyone from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm till December 10.

“It’s always amazing to meet people with similar ideologies and aspirations,” shares Priyanka Putti, the founder of Commnsens. Speaking about the plant-based textiles, she says “the products are a bit pricey because of the sourcing and the work that went behind.”

“This is the first time we are organising such event and are planning to do it annually. The planning and curation spanned two months, driven by a strong sense of social responsibility and the belief in giving a new purpose to waste” says Anitha Lakshman, one of the organisers of the event at Crafts Council of Telangana.