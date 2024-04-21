Mumbai-based Saroj Fabrics opens store at Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 05:14 PM

Hyderabad: Noted Mumbai fabric brand Saroj Fabrics has expanded its presence in South India by opening its largest designer fabrics store in the heart of the city at Shyam Kripa, Road No. 11, Banjara Hills. The store’s wide variety of fabrics from India and abroad can be mix and matched to create beautiful outfits customized to one’s choice and style, a press release said.

With almost 50 years of expertise, Saroj Fabrics has earned the trust by supplying top-quality fabrics to individuals, brides, fashion designers, movies, serials, exporters, boutique owners and fashion industry; across India and abroad from their stores in Mumbai, Pune and Jaipur,

Saroj Fabrics has been the backbone of various big fashion houses, celebrities fashion designers, runway shows and prestigious fashion weeks nationwide. This is the one-stop solution for all your Designer needs. From styling to Designer Fabrics, Unstitched Suites & Dupattas got it all covered.

“We are thrilled to extend the best fabrics experience to Hyderabad,” said Ashok Modi, Director of Saroj Fabrics. “Saroj Fabrics aims to bring each outfit to life by offering every single aspect that goes in to its making from scratch,” he said.

From fancy silks to classy linens, from beautiful prints to delicate embroideries, the Banjara Hills store has an extensive selection of fabrics that cater to make a bridal wear and everyday attire.

Men’s have an option to choose from fabrics like brocades, silks, velvets to create a regal looks for kurtas, sherwani, jackets from being a groom to all their ethnic wear needs.

Actress Soniya Singh, who inaugurated the showroom, congratulated the management of Saroj Fabrics for a new chapter in Hyderabad.