Dino Morea flags off UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’ walkathon in Dubai

The event invited actor aimed to promote a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle among residents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Dino Morea’s love for fitness and sustainability is well-known. The Bollywood actor was recently invited to flag off the sustainability walkathon in Dubai, along with 11,000 residents, as he is a well-known fitness enthusiast and also has a humungous fan-following in the UAE. The event, which was organised by Lulu Group as part of the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’, invited Dino aimed to promote a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle among residents.

During the walkathon, Dino Morea shared his views on the importance of adopting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle and the perks of leading a healthy lifestyle for a better future. He also clicked selfies with a large number of people present at the event.

Talking about it, Dino said, “To be able to combine the two things that I have always incorporated into my daily life was a fulfilling experience. Taking efforts for the betterment of the environment along with staying fit is an initiative that I wish to support for a long time. I hope that citizens are more conscious about the environment around them, and live a healthy and sustainable life.”

Morea’s participation in the walkathon is part of his ongoing efforts to promote sustainable and healthy living. He is a strong advocate for fitness and has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting fitness and sustainability.