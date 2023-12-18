Telangana Minister Ponguleti seeks govt employees’ feedback on policies

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Telangana government was employee friendly and would solve their problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Minister P Srinivas Reddy speaking at a review meeting in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has asked government employees to give feedback and inputs on the State government’s policies as well as to work as a team to benefit people.

He said the government was employee friendly and would solve their problems. The economy would be brought into the order in the next few days and steps would be taken to pay the wages from the 1st to 5th of every month. He assured that the six guarantees given in the Congress election manifesto would be implemented.

Srinivas Reddy held a review meeting with officials on the development works in Palair Assembly constituency at the collectorate here on Monday. A white paper would be released across the State on every aspect and officials should give accurate calculations regarding their respective departments, he said.The minister wanted the officials to take measures to run the JNTU Engineering College at full scale. He inquired about the progress and problems of the projects being undertaken by the National Highway Authority as well as the progress of Nursing College in the constituency.

Srinivas Reddy said two packages of work were being done under the Sitarama project in the constituency. Steps should be taken to distribute the lands to the poor in villages where the land was acquired without necessity. He enquired with the officials whether water would go to Sitarama project by gravity without lift from Munneru stream. Regarding the Palair link canal, he said that he would talk to the farmers for land acquisition and steps should be taken to start the work.

Tahsildars should re-examine the possession certificates and pass books issued so far and correct any mistakes. Encroached government lands should be seized and measures to protect them have to be taken. RDOs should monitor the matter. Of the development works which were grounded, 50 percent of the works completed should be finished at the earliest. The approved works should be re-reviewed and actions should be taken according to priority, Srinivas Reddy suggested.

District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S. Warrier, additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Sathyaprasad, District Forest Officer Siddharth Vikram Singh, additional DCP Prasada Rao and others were present.