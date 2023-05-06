10 hurt in bus accident on Srisailam ghat road

Ten persons were injured when a bus fell on one side on the Srisailam ghat road on Saturday
Kurnool: Ten persons were injured when a bus fell on one side on the Srisailam ghat road on Saturday.
The driver of the private bus lost control at a bend resulting in the accident and the injured were rushed to the government hospital at Sunnipenta,
It is said 80 pilgrims from Maddukur of Tandrugunda mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district were going in two private buses to Srisailam when the accident occured.