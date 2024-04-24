| City Surgeons Conduct A Surgery On 1 Year Old Using Indian Robotic System

City surgeons conduct a surgery on one year old using Indian robotic system

The infant was admitted to the hospital from Bidar and was diagnosed with left kidney swelling due to a significant block at the Uretero-Pelvic Junction.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 April 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: Surgeons from Hyderabad-based Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospitals on Wednesday announced that they have successfully performed a ground-breaking robotic Pyeloplasty on a one-year-old infant using an indigenously built Indian robotic surgical system SSI Mantra.

Dr. Chandra Mohan Vaddi, Senior Urologist and MD of Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospitals, who conducted the procedure with SSI Mantra robotic system, said that robotic pyeloplasty is a minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat ureteropelvic junction obstruction.

It involves using robotic instruments to reconstruct the blocked area. It is preferred over traditional methods due to its safety and effectiveness in addressing kidney blockages.

The infant was admitted to the hospital from Bidar and was diagnosed with left kidney swelling due to a significant block at the Uretero-Pelvic Junction.

The options to treat the medical condition included open surgery, laparoscopic, or a robotic-assisted approach.

Opting for the SSI Mantra robotic system offered several advantages, including 3D vision, greater magnification, increased precision with wristed instruments, better access to the target area, minimally invasive techniques, and ergonomic comfort, Dr Chandra Mohan said, adding that the const-effective Indian robotic systems like SSI Mantra will revolutionize surgical procedures across India.