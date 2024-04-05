Holiday turns into tragedy in Saudi for Telugu family

Jeddah: Eid holidays turned tragic for a Telugu expatriate family in Saudi Arabia as their car met with an accident in Dammam, killing two people and injuring three others on Friday.

Bhavanasi Satyababu, a chemical engineer who worked in Jubail and a native of Nellore, along with his wife and two children were in Dammam International Airport to welcome and receive Venkatarama Rao, his father-in-law, who had just arrived from Guntur to spend the holidays with the family.

The car they were returning to Jubail from Dammam met with an accident where Satyababu and Venkatarama Rao both died on the spot. Satyababu’s wife and two of his children were injured and admitted in a hospital in Dammam.

Since week-long holidays started in Saudi for Ramzan Eid, it will take time to repatriate the bodies back home to India, Telugu NRI organization SATA representatives Muzzamil Shaikh, Teja Pallem and Tarak said.