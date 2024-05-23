Civil Supplies Commissioner says Rs 7000 crore paid for paddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Commissioner D S Chouhan on Thursday said over Rs.7000 crore was paid to farmers for the paddy procured in the State during the last two months.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Corporation had initiated measures for recovering CMR dues from defaulting millers.

The measures were paying dividends and helping in bolstering the finances of the corporation. Over 83 per cent of the farmers, from whom the paddy was purchased, had already received their payments in full. The payments were being cleared in three days of paddy purchase.

The procurement achieved so far was in the order of 40 lakh metric tonnes, which was way ahead compared to last year’s figures for the same period, he said.

Besides this, the recovery drive had helped in bringing down the debt burden of the corporation from Rs.58,623 crore to Rs.52,276 crores within a quarter.

Recoveries to the tune of Rs.6,346 crore were achieved in a short span of time and the ongoing realisation process was expected to yield further.

It is observed that in some of the districts, paddy was allotted to rice millers who had defaulted on CMR deliveries repeatedly.

The government had issued orders to ensure that no paddy allotment was made to repeated defaulters.

Allotment of paddy would be made only to those millers who have completed 100 per cent delivery of CMR dues on producing bank guarantee, he said.

Similarly, no permission would be given for leasing mills in case of default on CMR dues. No rice mill can be given or taken on lease without production ‘no dues certificate” pertaining to the rice mill, he clarified.

He said as many as 80 Paddy purchase centres were visited personally to take stock of the procurement operations.