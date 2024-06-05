Collector wants women to take part in trees plantation

Stating that the people would get more benefits through trees, she advised the public to develop kitchen gardens in their houses and focus on vegetable cultivation.

Published Date - 5 June 2024

Karimnagar : Collector Pamela Satpathy called upon the women to take up tree plantation in a big way since anything was possible if women groups were involved. Collector attended world environment day celebrations held in Chamanapalli of Karimnagar rural mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasized the need to take steps to protect the environment. Asking the people not to chop off decades old trees, she advised them to grow trees like children. There was a possibility for the damage of trees if harvested paddy fields were burnt.

So, farmers should avoid the practice. Stating that the people would get more benefits through trees, she advised the public to develop kitchen gardens in their houses and focus on vegetable cultivation.

Besides giving top priority for greenery and sanitation, soak pits and toilets should be developed in rural areas. A number of works for the protection of the environment have been taken up under NREGA, she informed.