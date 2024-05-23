Mancherial: Collector asks to expedite shifting paddy to rice mills

Collector Santosh said that the grains purchased through the centres were being shifted to rice mills as per capacity of the vehicles by tagging the produce.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 07:41 PM

Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh asked officials to expedite the process of shifting paddy produce procured through centres to rice mills. He convened a review meeting with officials concerned and contractors of vehicles hired for transporting the trains here on Thursday.

Santosh said that the grains purchased through the centres were being shifted to rice mills as per capacity of the vehicles by tagging the produce. He told the contractors to make efforts to ensure sufficient lorries and drivers to transport the produce from the centres and to mills. He said that vehicles would be hired if required.

The Collector instructed the officials to prevent shortage of lorries with meteorological forecast rains resulting in drenching of the produce at the center. He stated that 240 vehicles were needed to transport the grains in three sectors of the district. He said that steps were taken to provide sufficient hamali workers. He told the officials to track the shipping of the grains by tagging the mills.

He further asked the officials to reach targets set for procurement centres and rice mills. He told them to post details of the procurement on tablets. He warned that stringent action would be initiated against those who show laxity in carrying out the process of procurement of the grains and shifting the produce to mills. He added that fines would be imposed against owners of lorries if they delay in arranging the vehicles.