CJI Chandrachud inaugurates cafe to be run by specially-abled staff on SC premises

CJI Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated a 'Mitti Cafe' on the premises of the Supreme Court which will be managed by specially-abled staff

By IANS Published Date - 11:52 AM, Fri - 10 November 23

IANS Photo

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated a ‘Mitti Cafe’ on the premises of the Supreme Court which will be managed by specially-abled staff.

CJI Chandrachud, who was accompanied by other colleague judges, called for members of the bar to support the Mitti Cafe. Mitti — a social initiative foundation — has 35+ cafes which are managed by hundreds of adults with special needs and have served over 10 million meals.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) works towards the economic independence and dignity for adults with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities and persons from other vulnerable communities.