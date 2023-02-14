Class 10 students in Khammam to get evening snacks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Khammam: The State government’s move to offer snacks to Class 10 students appearing for the SSC public examinations in April will benefit over 11,000 students in the erstwhile Khammam district.

The provision of snacks is all set to begin from Wednesday. Telangana Samagra Shiksha State project director A Sridevasena recently issued orders in this connection and told District Educational Officers to make necessary arrangements to provide healthy snacks to students through the midday meal agencies.

It may be noted that the School Education Department directed all government high schools to conduct special classes in the evening hours for Class 10 students to ensure a good pass percentage in the SSC exams. As part of this, the government has come up with the idea of providing the students with healthy snacks for 34 working days from February 15 to April 1 to make them refreshed and nourished after attending classes all through the day. The initiative will benefit a total of 1.89 lakh students in 4,785 schools across Telangana.

The unit cost per student is fixed at Rs.15 per day and the necessary budget has been sanctioned and released to all DEOs in the State and they have been told to make arrangements for releasing the budget to the SMC accounts of the concerned Schools, Sridevasena said in the order.

The government’s first of its kind initiative is going to benefit as many as 11,125 students in 323 Government, ZP and Model Schools in erstwhile Khammam district. There are 7067 students in 213 schools in Khammam while in Kothagudem there are 4058 students in 110 schools.

The government will be spending Rs.1.06 lakh per day for providing snacks to students in Khammam district and Rs 60,870 in Kothagudem. For 34 days a budget of Rs 36.04 lakh for Khammam and Rs 20.69 lakh for Kothagudem has been released.

“It is indeed a very meaningful initiative by the State government and proves much beneficial to the students. Students will be feeling tired at the end of the day. Offering snacks makes them rejuvenated and focused while attending the special classes,” ZPHS Rotary Nagar, Khammam headmaster M Madhu told ‘Telangana Today’.