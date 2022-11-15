Telangana: SSC exam fee due dates revised

(Representational image). The Directorate of Government Examinations on Tuesday revised the due dates for paying the examination fee for the SSC Public Examinations, March 2023.

As per the revised schedule, regular and private once failed candidates wishing to appear for SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations, March 2023, can pay the examination fee without a late fee to the headmaster concerned up to November 24.

With a late fee of Rs.50 and Rs.200, students can pay the exam fee up to December 5 and 15 respectively.

The exam fee will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs.500 up to December 29. For more details, candidates can approach the headmaster concerned or visit the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.