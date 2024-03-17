Class X exams spot evaluation from April 3

The Directorate of Government Examinations instructed officials concerned on evaluation duties to report at the respective centres for an orientation programme on the bar coding system on March 23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 07:31 PM

Hyderabad: Spot evaluation of the answer scripts of the Class X exams commencing Monday will be conducted for nine days starting April 3. The evaluation will be carried out in a single spell till April 11 at 19 spot evaluation centres located in 11 district headquarters.

The District Educational Officers (DEOs) have been directed to prepare a schedule and plan of action for evaluation of answer scripts of all paper codes within the scheduled period. The officials have been asked not to extend the evaluation campus beyond the given date.

The SSC Public Examinations are scheduled to be held from March 18 to April 2. A total of 5,08,385 students including 2,57,952 boys and 2,50,433 girls registered to appear for exams that will be conducted in 2,676 centres across the State.

A total of 30,000 invigilators and 2,676 each chief superintendents and departmental officers have been deputed on examination duties. To curb malpractices in exams, 144 flying squad teams have been constituted besides the DEOs concerned arranged sitting squads in problematic centres.