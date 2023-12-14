| Ap Inter And X Exams To Be Held In March

AP Inter and X exams to be held in March

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

File pic

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh education department has announced the Intermediate and Tenth class examinations schedule.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana who released the schedule here on Thursday, said that as the general elections would be held in April, these examinations would be conducted in March. About ten lakh Intermediate students and six lakh Tenth class candidates would be taking the test.

The Intermediate examinations would be held from March 1 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon while the tenth class examinations would be conducted from March 18 to 30 daily from 930 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., he said.