Police distribute stationery to 700 class X students in Asifabad

Asifabad Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar was the chief guest of the event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 07:09 PM

SP Suresh Kumar hands over stationery to Class X students at a programme held in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Tuesday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a novel gesture, police distributed stationery to 700 students studying Class X at a programme held on the premises of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College (TSWRJC) in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar was the chief guest of the event.

Addressing the students, Suresh Kumar said that time management would play a vital role in one’s success. He opined that one could reach higher positions in life if he performs well in academics. He recalled that he could become an IPS officer by displaying perseverance and setting a goal. He advised them to appear for examinations without fear of failure and stress.

The SP recounted that he hail from a remote village and struggled for education. He said that he used to reach his school by walking for 3 kilometers a day.

Later, students from various schools across the mandal were given pens, examination pad and compass boxes. They were fed and were provided a transportation facility from their school to the venue. They presented cultural programmes, enthralling audiences.

Experts shared tips to excel in examinations. Students thanked the police for sponsoring the stationery.

Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar, Koutala Inspector Sadiq Pasha, Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector D Ramesh and TSWR JC Sirpur (T) principal Balaraju were present.