Classes at Khammam Medical College to start from this academic year

The Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with district Collector VP Gautham inspected the ongoing works at the Medical College here on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar inspected Medical College works in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that classes at Government Medical College in Khammam with an intake of 100 seats would commence from this academic year.

The Minister along with district Collector VP Gautham inspected the ongoing works at the Medical College here on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, he said that the works were going at a fast pace and would be completed on the scheduled time to start the classes.

The old college building situated on five acres of land and the R&B office situated on three acres would be used to run the classes. The old collectorate building opposite the Government General Hospital was being renovated at a cost of Rs 9 crore. The State government has already sanctioned Rs.166 crore for the construction of the medical college. The National Medical Commission has granted permission to run classes with 100 MBBS seats, Ajay Kumar said.

As advanced equipment and facilities were available in Khammam hospital, patients were coming for treatment from neighboring districts of Mahabubabad, Suryapet and border districts of AP. Thus Khammam would be a medical hub in coming days, he said.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar inaugurated a Phaco machine installed at Government General Hospital with an expenditure of Rs.28 lakh to provide advanced ophthalmology treatment to those suffering from eye problems.