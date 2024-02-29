‘Speed up Khammam Medical College construction’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Khammam: The representatives of Dhrumataru Consultants Pvt Ltd. engaged in Khammam Medical College construction called on Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao here on Thursday.

They explained about the construction of a permanent building of the Medical College. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that since the first academic year of the medical college has already started, the proposed structures should be completed quickly keeping in mind the future needs.

The representatives of the firm informed that the old collectorate building was currently being used for conducting classes and five acres of land was available for the construction of the new building.

Nageswara Rao suggested that in consultation with district Collector, structures for the residences of resident doctors, teaching staff and the ancillary buildings have to be built with modern amenities to make the college as a leading medical college in the State.