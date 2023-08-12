Classes from September at Bhupalpally Medical College

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 05:11 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Bhupalpally: Officials at the newly set up Government Medical College in Bhupalpally are gearing up to commence first-year MBBS (2023-24 academic year) classes by early September. These instructional sessions will take place within the newly constructed facility.

The Principal, teaching staff, and administrative personnel have already been appointed and suitable accommodations have been arranged for both students and teaching faculty members. The annual student intake for the MBBS course is set at 100 students.

The construction work of the medical college, valued at Rs.33 crore, located near SCCL‘s newly established 1,000 quarters in the Manjoornagar locality in the town, has reached the final stages.

The college management is expected to take possession of the completed building within a week or 10 days. As the All India Quota (AIQ), accounting for 15 per cent of total seats, is currently underway, three students have already chosen this college.

The counselling process for the State quota, however, is yet to commence. Despite the initial plan to conduct medical college classes in the existing main hospital building in the district centre, the decision has been altered in accordance with government directives to initiate classes within the new college building itself.

Significant progress has been made by the government in appointing professors, associate professors, assistant professors and other teaching staff for the medical college at the district centre. The initial requirement for each of the three departments — Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry — entails one professor, two associate professors and three assistant professors.

Though the government has concluded the hiring process for regular faculty, a substantial number of them have resigned, prompting the government to adopt a contract-based faculty appointment approach.

The SCCL management is facilitating student and faculty accommodation. Within the recently constructed Singareni Quarters in the Manjoornagar region, provisions have been made for two blocks to house students. Each block comprises 14 residential quarters, totalling 28 quarters assigned to students across both blocks. Authorities have also confirmed the allocation of an additional 14 Singareni quarters to teachers.

The launch of the classes will inaugurate a new era of advanced medical services in the backward district. The existing 100-bed hospital in the town has already undergone expansion to accommodate 300 beds. The Mother and Child Hospital is also functioning, while a 50-bed AYUSH hospital is currently under construction near the medical college.

Furthermore, the 300-bed Singareni Area Hospital will be integrated into the medical college. As a result, a comprehensive range of medical specialities will be accessible within the district. Additionally, residents of the neighbouring Chhattisgarh will benefit from improved medical services.

Dr Raju Devde, the Principal, said: “We are actively preparing for the commencement of first-year medical classes in September. The new medical college’s construction is in its final stages, and we are poised to launch our classes there. All necessary arrangements have been made, including accommodation for both students and faculty. The District Main Hospital and Singareni Hospital will function as attached hospitals for the GMC, Bhupalpally.”