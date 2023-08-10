Take stringent measures to combat drug abuse: Bhupalpally Collector Bhavesh Mishra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Bhupalpally: District Collector Bhavesh Mishra has instructed authorities to implement a strategy to eradicate substance abuse. Addressing the officials here on Thursday, he underlined the government’s commitment to eradicating substance abuse and urged officials not to underestimate the gravity of this problem.

Mishra suggested that anti-drug awareness initiatives be arranged in villages in collaboration with village heads and administrative officials. Additionally, efforts should be made to identify individuals struggling with substance addiction. He stressed that in every village, there are individuals using marijuana, and those involved in its distribution must be identified and taken action. The Collector has asked the Excise and Police departments to operate jointly to eradicate the menace. Mishra also stressed the crucial role of the education department in battling substance use.

The Collector further stipulated that all educational institutions’ teachers should be well-informed about the risks of substance abuse. They should identify students exhibiting unusual behaviour and provide them with the necessary guidance and counselling. “If drug usage is suspected, parents should be promptly informed after a thorough investigation,” he said and urged the support of the local people’s representatives in this combat against the drugs. He has ordered to convene a weekly evaluation meeting regarding drug production and to file charges against suppliers.

Participating in the meeting, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pulla Karunakar emphasised the need to promptly identify and address the root causes of substance abuse and marijuana in the district, as the issue could exacerbate if left unchecked. He appealed to the public to report individuals who use or supply marijuana to the nearest police station or excise officials. The SP also directed the establishment of surveillance teams within the district, in coordination with the Excise and Police Departments, to ensure regular monitoring.

District Forest Officer B Lavanya, Excise Department Superintendent Srinivas, Medical College Principal D Raju, District Education Officer Ram Kumar, and others participated in the meeting.