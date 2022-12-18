CLAT: Master question paper, provisional answer key to be notified on Dec 18

Candidates can raise objections to the master question paper and provisional answer key, if any, on the consortium website from 9 am on December 19 till 9 am on December 20.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:45 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Sunday conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 at 127 test centres in 23 States and two union Territories across the country.

In a statement, the Consortium said 93.6 per cent of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 UG, and 91.7 per cent of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 PG have appeared for the test.

Admissions to the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes for academic year 2023-24 will be based on CLAT 2023, it added.

The master question paper and provisional answer key was released on Sunday, it said, adding that candidates may raise objections to the master question paper and provisional answer key, if any, on the consortium’s website from 9 am on December 19 till 9 am on December 20.