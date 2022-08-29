Clay Ganesh idols distributed to people in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

In association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana, YRP Foundation has distributed clay Ganesh idols to the people at clock tower centre in Nalgonda. Launching the distribution of clay Ganesh idols, the district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that the people should use clay Ganesh idols instead the idols made with plaster of paris and colors.

Nalgonda: In association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana, YRP Foundation has distributed clay Ganesh idols to the people at clock tower centre in Nalgonda on Monday.

Launching the distribution of clay Ganesh idols, the district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that the people should use clay Ganesh idols instead the idols made with plaster of paris and colors. It would help in preventing the pollution of water bodies as the idols would be immersed in the irrigation tanks and reservoirs after the festival.

He appreciated Telangana Today, Namasthe Telangana and YRP Foundation for taking up distribution of clay Ganesh idols to the people free of cost. He underlined the need to encourage the people to use clay Ganesh idols for Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.

YRP Foundation founder Yelishala Ravi Prasad, Namasthe Telangana Nalgonda unit branch manager Thaviti Mahender, Nalgonda edition in-charge Narender and bureau in-charge Mahender Reddy also attended the programme.