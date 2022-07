Cloudburst near Amarnath Cave, five casualties reported

Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Rescue operation after a cloudburst that hit near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday

Srinagar: A cloudburst hit the area near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday and five casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

“Cloudburst occurred in area near the Amarnath cave shrine around 5.30 p.m. Rescue operation has been launched at the site. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot using helicopter services,” an official source said.