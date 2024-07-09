CM calls unemployed youth protest ‘politically instigated’; blames BRS, coaching centres

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused coaching centre managements of fuelling an 'artificial agitation' for their benefit and alleged that the BRS was instigating unemployed youth to derive political mileage.

Telangana Chief Misinter A. Revanth Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Countering the demand from aspirants to postpone the DSC and Groups examinations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused coaching centre managements of fuelling an ‘artificial agitation’ for their benefit and alleged that the BRS was instigating unemployed youth to derive political mileage.

Stating that a few coaching centre managements had approached him saying that they would have to shut down if all examinations were conducted within a short time, he said postponing the examinations would benefit the coaching centres in hundreds of crores and the aspirants would be at loss.

Addressing party workers here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said by postponing the examinations, the Congress party or the State government would not suffer any loss.

The Congress government was committed in conducting the DSC, Group examinations and to declare the results before December 9, he stressed.

Charging that BRS was losing its significance in the State, the Chief Minister said it was instigating unemployed youth like Motilal Naik, Bakka Judson and others to derive political mileage.

The Group I preliminary test results were declared and now the demand was to select candidates for mains in 1:100 ratio against 1:50 ratio as specified in the notification.

If the State government considers these demands, the court would intervene and issues stay orders. Eventually, the entire exercise would get stalled, he said.

“If BRS MLAs Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao are really concerned about the unemployed youth, they should sit on an indefinite strike at the Arts College, Osmania University,” Revanth Reddy said, also blaming the BRS for complaining about defection of its MLAs into the Congress.

In the past when Congress MLAs joined the BRS, no such objections were raised, he said, adding that there was a ‘lot more to come’ in the coming days.

Local body polls soon

Declaring that the local body elections would be conducted soon after the Rs.2 lakh farm loan waiver was implemented in the State, he asked MLAs to fill up temple committees, market committees and other nominated posts with party workers who strove hard for the party’s cause in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“Even in welfare schemes, party workers should be given priority. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had specifically instructed me to take care of the party workers,” Revanth Reddy said.