CM did not compromise on quality of Bathukamma sarees: Suman

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman has said the State government is distributing Bathukamma sarees to ensure everybody celebrates the festival of flowers.

Suman gave away sarees in Chennur, Bhemaram, Jaipur, Kyathanpalli and Mandamarri mandals on Friday. A total of 79,155 sarees were granted to the Chennur Assembly constituency.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Suman said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sent these sarees to women without compromising on the quality and spending Rs 317 crore. They were manufactured by powerlooms in Sircilla, Gharshakurti, and Warangal, he added.

Suman said efforts were being made to develop the constituency on multiple fronts. He said he had laid focus on improving irrigational facilities and bettering infrastructure in rural parts. He recollected that funds were granted for surveying the possibility of a lift scheme for irrigating crops in 1.38 lakh acres.

