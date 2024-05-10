Cyberabad police prepare10K personnel for Lok Sabha polls

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 May 2024, 05:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate which covers seven parliamentary constituencies including two major ones – Malkajgiri and Chevella has deployed nearly 10,000 police personnel both state and central forces for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

There are 3,209 polling stations covering 1,218 polling locations. Of them, 90 polling locations covering 387 polling stations have been identified as critical.

All polling stations have been geo-tagged. Total 289 route officers were appointed who will cover the polling locations under their route.

Senior police officials earlier conducted zone wise sensitisation meeting covering officers of all ranks and officials were designated to all the Assembly Constituencies for coordinating with AERO (Assistant Election Returning Officers) and other election authorities.

Polling location officers were appointed and they have been trained. Total of 13 companies of Central Armed Police Force were deployed in various places including EVM storage points, distribution and reception centres.

Apart from this, 6,000 civil policemen will be utilised and 867 Armed Force personnel will be used in routes and in patrolling the areas during polling.

Check posts in static and dynamic mode have been organised at 22 places covering inter-district and bordering areas. Total of 23 Flying Squad teams and 24 static surveillance teams are working round the clock in three shifts. Meanwhile, 1069 persons were bound over in 659 cases during the recent assembly elections.

About 796 identified suspected trouble mongers were bound over after assembly elections. Total of 910 licensed weapons were deposited with police and unaccounted cash of Rs 10.5 crore seized in various instances.

Apart from this, authorities seized 17,468 litres of liquor and 794 cases were registered. Officials said total of 20 cases if violation of Model Code of Conduct were registered till now.