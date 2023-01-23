CM Jagan gives nod for laying FDR roads in AP

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite laying quality roads to silence the critics

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday gave the go ahead for laying roads using full depth reclamation technology to ensure high quality.

Addressing a review meeting at his Tadepalli camp office, he noted that the opposition continued to criticise the government in spite of its good work and directed the officials to expedite laying quality roads to silence the critics.

The officials informed him that the roads in the Godavari districts as well as in Krishna and Guntur were caving in early when heavy vehicles were used, due to the nature of the soil there. They suggested laying roads using FDR technology to overcome the problem and Jagan immediately gave them the green signal.