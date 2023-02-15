CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations commences in Warangal

A photo exhibition on the Telangana Statehood movement led by Chandrashekhar Rao and stalls displaying the development of Telangana in the irrigation sector and other sectors, have been set up.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:27 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

A photo exhibition on the Telangana Statehood movement led by Chandrashekhar Rao and stalls displaying the development of Telangana in the irrigation sector and other sectors, have been set up.

Warangal: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has criticised TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS government.

The Minister, who called Revanth a ‘Pittala Ramudu’, also took strong exception to the remarks by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on the Chief Minister.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three buses gutted in fire at Kukatpally

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the three day birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister at ‘O’ City grounds here on Wednesday, he said Revanth Reddy and Sanjay were fit for nothing.

As part of the celebrations, a photo exhibition on the Telangana Statehood movement led by Chandrashekhar Rao and stalls displaying the development of Telangana in the irrigation sector and other sectors, have been set up.