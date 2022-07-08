CM KCR accorded utmost priority to welfare of tribal communities: Ministers

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has accorded utmost priority to the welfare of tribal communities in Telangana, stated Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Ministers inaugurated a Girijan Bhavan built with Rs 1.10 crore at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday and attended the ITDA governing body meeting along with TRS Lok Sabha floor leader, MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others.

Speaking on the occasion Rathod informed that an integrated coaching centre for preparing students for tests like JEE and EAMCET would be set up in Khammam. Similarly Study Circles would be established in Khammam and Kothagudem.

All the Gurukuls would be upgraded into Junior Colleges. Tribal students have excelled in recently released SSC and Intermediate examinations. English medium education was introduced in Ashram Schools and all required facilities were being provided, she noted.

Steps were being taken to address podu land and revenue land issues. The Chief Minister has conducted a meeting with officials to review land related issues recently and directed officials to conduct revenue meetings at mandal level from July 15 onwards to resolve pending land issues, Rathod added.

Minister Ajay Kumar stated that the State government was serious about resolving podu land issues and revenue land issues. Huge amounts of funds were being spent on health and education of tribal communities in the State.

With Mission Bhagiratha safe drinking water was being supplied in agency villages to avoid waterborne diseases. During the Covid-19 pandemic steps were taken to avoid deaths by ensuring supply of medicines and oxygen, he added.

When Bhadrachalam MLA P Veeraiah of Congress accused the government of failing to provide proper healthcare to tribals, Rathod and Nageswara Rao raised serious objections to his comments.

During the previous regimes, agency villages used to suffer from viral diseases. But after the TRS came to power the situation was changed completely and viral diseases like dengue and malaria were fully under control because of the efforts by the Chief Minister, they said.

Meanwhile, the activists of CPM and CPI (New Democracy) staged a protest outside the ITDA building demanding to address podu land issues and the problems being faced by Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency residents because of merger of several mandals into AP.