CM KCR adds personal touch as BRS manages dissidence

Soon after the first list of the party candidates was released, the BRS leadership did not waste any time in reaching out to the aspirants. While the Chief Minister himself gave a clear assurance publicly that those who stay loyal to the party would not be disappointed.

By PS Dileep Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: In a calculated move aimed at ensuring unity and cohesiveness within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the party leadership has managed to control any dissidence in the aftermath of the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections. Whatever few instances came forth, senior leaders were immediately deployed to speak to the aspirants with assurances to utilise their valuable services elsewhere.

This strategic maneuvering, led by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is being made to maintain a harmonious front and keeping the party members’ morale intact, giving them reason to believe in the party’s leadership ahead of the Assembly elections. In rare cases, Chandrashekhar Rao himself is planning to step in, party sources said.

The BRS leadership also has been sending reassuring messages to aspirants who were left without tickets in the first list. For instance, BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao and Miryalaguda MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao rushed to the residence of former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad and held talks with him.

Nageswara Rao, who lost the Palair seat to Upender Reddy during the 2018 elections, was expecting the BRS ticket this year. However, the BRS opted for Upender Reddy who won the seat on behalf of the Congress and later joined the BRS. Nama Nageswara Rao is learnt to have outlined the BRS president’s strategy behind the decision and plans to utilise Nageswara Rao elsewhere, which reportedly evoked a positive response.

Similarly, MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy reached out to Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah who was replaced by former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari. Though Rajaiah was unavailable at home, Rajeshwar Reddy held a meeting with the former’s aides and informed that the Chief Minister would be meeting Rajaiah in a couple of days.

Giving a personal touch, Chandrashekhar Rao is showcasing a hands-on approach to resolving internal matters and enhancing the confidence of the party leaders on his ability to address their concerns constructively. In a strong indication of greater plans, the Chief Minister inducted MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy into the State Cabinet for supporting the party’s decision to retain Pilot Rohith Reddy as its candidate from Tandur constituency.

“Though there is certain disappointment and dissidence among the aspirants, it is confined to very few. A majority of leaders are confident that the BRS will return to power for the third consecutive term. They also have faith in the Chief Minister’s assurances,” a party general secretary told Telangana Today.