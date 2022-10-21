TSRTC announces DA arrears for its employees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation(TSRTC) as a Diwali gift to its employees announced payment of three Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears amounting to Rs 15 crore and DA arrears of Rs 20 crore on Friday. In addition to this, the TSRTC had also announced payment of Diwali advances of Rs 20 crore to its employees.

Announcing this at a press conference here, TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan along with VC& MD VC Sajjanar, stated that the corporation was releasing three DA arrears out of the pending five. The chairman stated that an about of Rs 25 crore was being released by the corporation for payment of salaries of 8,053 employees who did not get salaries during Sakala Janula samme, besides Rs 20 crore towards payment of earned leaves to retired employees.

Stating that the Telangana government was extending all support to TSRTC, Govardhan said no other state government was extending such support to road transport corporation in respective states like the Telangana government. The state government has allocated Rs 1500 crore in the budget for the corporation and the TSRTC was now slowly limping back from difficult times. He said compared to last one year RTC income had increased from Rs 9 crore to Rs 14 crore due to various measures taken by the management.

Briefing about the future plans of the corporation, Sajjanar stated that 1,150 new buses were being procured to deliver quality services to the commuters. Among the 1,150 buses, 630 are super luxury, 130 deluxe and 16 sleepers. In addition to this 360 electric buses were being procured, which are likely to join the fleet by December, he informed. The electric buses will be operated between Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar , Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and others, he said.