CM KCR asks CS to take necessary measures in wake of incessant rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:56 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

File Photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take immediate protective measures in the wake of incessant rains across the State and instructed the government machinery to be on high alert.

He instructed Somesh Kumar to conduct a video conference with officials of departments concerned including the Collectors of all the districts in the flood affected areas apart from alerting National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue teams.

The Chief Minister said he was regularly reviewing the situation. Since a red alert was issued in Telangana and Maharashtra, he would hold a video conference either Sunday or Monday and review the situation.

He asked the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders of local organisations and public representatives in the districts to be alert to protect the people of their respective areas.

The Chief Minister called upon the public representatives to help people in the affected areas and ensure that losses do not occur.