CM KCR attends funeral of Mulayam Singh Yadav, pays tributes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:23 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao participated in the last rites of Samajwadi Party founder and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter’s native village of Saifai in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. He paid rich floral tributes to the mortal remains of the departed leader.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who also served as union Minister, died on Monday at the age of 82, following prolonged illness.

Rao consoled Samajwadi Party chief and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav and other family members. He was accompanied by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, MLC K Kavitha, Ravula Shravan Kumar Reddy and others.

In his condolence message earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao noted that Mulayam Singh Yadav who was a secularist, came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders like famous socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and famous freedom fighter Raj Narayan. He recalled that Mulayam, who served as the Chief Minister of the largest state Uttar Pradesh for three terms and also as union Minister, worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.